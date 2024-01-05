KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, more people in the city died in car crashes than from violent crime last year.

2024 is not off to a good start when it comes to traffic fatalities. A fatal hit-and-run occurred on Tuesday where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Chapman Highway.

The suspect and vehicle involved have since been located by police.

Investigators believe the victim was trying to cross Chapman Highway near East Moody Avenue when he was hit by a pickup truck. No charges been announced, but Knoxville Police say investigators are still talking with the District Attorney’s Office.

Kincannon said this is an issue they want to change with their Vision Zero plan, which aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities on city-controlled roads by 2040.

“What the strategies are, are a combination of enforcement, education, and engineering, because we know that humans are fallible and that drivers will go as fast as the road allows,” she said.

Some of the plans include widening sidewalks, slowing down traffic, and adding medians to busy roadways.

“We just won a federal grant of $8 million to help aid in Vision Zero strategies on Magnolia Avenue, Broadway, and Woodland,” Kincannon said. “There are several funded projects in place for Chapman Highway for better traffic signaling and multi-model engineering projects and every dollar that we put into improving the safety of our streets not only saves lives but helps people get to and from places.”

Noel Breen drives Chapman Highway to and from work.

“Every day on my way home it seems like there’s a car wreck or somebody without their headlights or somebody almost wrecking,” Breen said. “It’s a dangerous road.”

Breen thinks drivers and people walking have a role to play by just using more caution and she has ideas she’d like the city to put into action.

“Maybe longer crosswalk signs giving people a little bit more time to cross,” she said. “Maybe more crosswalks, maybe better lit areas.”

Kincannon said they’re working on projects like these, but the process takes time. She said her message in the meantime is, “Slow down, follow traffic signals, and pay attention.”

She added that next week she is bringing to the city council a budget amendment to hire a full-time Vision Zero Coordinator for the city.