KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A walk/run coming to Knoxville will raise support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital‘s mission to find cures and save children.

The 5K will take place on September 10 at 9 a.m. in World’s Fair Park. This is a hybrid event where participants can gather in person or virtually. For those attending in person, there will be entertainment and a St. Jude patient family speaker who will share why the community’s support means so much.

Registration is open online. Participants can choose to register as a part of a team or individually. The event hopes to raise $135,000. As of Friday at noon, $75,167 had been raised which is over half of the goal.

For those who do not wish to run or walk, there are other ways to get involved. One way is to volunteer at the event. Volunteers will have a number of duties during the event including race set-up, directing walkers and runners, and more. You also can donate to help a walk/run participant reach their fundraising goal.

The hospital says that fundraising events like this one are helping them fund their six-year, $12.9 billion St. Jude strategic plan that includes tripling its investment to help more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year. Families who receive treatment at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food thanks to events like this and generous supporters.

To learn more about the event and register, click here.