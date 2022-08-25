KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is facing charges after nearly a dozen warrants were issued for thefts at gyms and a downtown Knoxville restaurant.

Nyota Janeth, 20, is charged with felony identity theft, theft of property, various misdemeanor fraud charges and a misdemeanor computer offense, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Arrest records show Janeth is also charged with driving while her license is suspended.

Warrants obtained from Knoxville Police provide details on the charges against Janeth.

“Janeth is then alleged to have used stolen cards to make purchases throughout the city. In total, Janeth is accused of victimizing at least six different individuals,” Knoxville Police said in a social media post about the arrest.

June 14: Janeth and an unidentified person are accused of ordering $100 worth of food and drink at Tupelo Honey in downtown Knoxville and then fleeing without paying the bill. On the way out the door, police said Janeth allegedly grabbed $43 off a nearby table that a customer was about to use to pay a bill. The manager told police that they confronted and chased Janeth and a man to the parking lot, where Janeth attempted to get into her vehicle but failed, fleeing on foot. Police later impounded the vehicle.

Aug. 17: Theft reported at Cub 4 Fitness on Western Avenue. The victim reported a wallet was stolen. Police said a stolen debit card was used at Hair Plus Beauty Supply and EZ Stop Food Mart on Magnolia Avenue. Police said video surveillance from the gym and the hair supply shop each show a person wearing the same clothing matching her description. Janeth is charged with identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and theft of property.

On the same day, a report was taken at Planet Fitness on Western Avenue that a wallet had been stolen. Police said that the victim’s debit card was later used for 11 transactions totaling $639.07.

“I reviewed surveillance footage and positively identified the defendant due to having placed previous warrants on the defendant for using other stolen credit cards at the same location the same day wearing the same clothes,” a Knoxville Police officer wrote in the warrant.

Aug. 24: Janeth is seen driving west on Bethel Avenue in a vehicle with expired registration. A traffic stop was conducted, where officers said they found her license had been suspended in May. Janeth was taken into custody without incident.