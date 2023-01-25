KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.

On March 28, 2020, at 2:00 a.m., Authement was driving along Kingston Pike at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane of traffic and nearly striking two vehicles according to the District Attorney’s office. At trial, the prosecutors explained that when she was pulled over she smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. She also had an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the car.

When asked, Authement reportedly said she was coming from UT’s campus even though she was going in the opposite direction. Prosecutors added that she could not remember how she got to Kingston Pike. She also failed the field sobriety tests administered by the officer that pulled her over. Additionally, on a breathalyzer Authement had a blood alcohol content of 0.183, more than twice the legal limit.

“This egregious behavior put other motorists at risk and certainly warrants an enhanced sentence,” said DA Charme Allen. “With the prevalence of ridesharing apps, impaired driving is completely avoidable.”

The mandatory minimum for a DUI 1st Offense is 48 hours in jail, DUI School, a $350 fine, and losing your driver’s license for one year. Sentencing for Authement is set for February 23. Prosecutors plan to seek jail time above the minimum at sentencing to serve as a deterrent for future impaired driving.