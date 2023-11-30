KNOXVILLE. Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is facing an arson charge after a fire started inside a church on Cecil Avenue.

Tracy Lee Clevenger, 46, was arrested for setting fire to clothing and cardboard boxes in a storage room at ‘All Souls Church of God’ on November 11. The fire caused damage to the items and floor of the building. Clevenger was the only person in the church at the time, she then alerted staff who were outside, according to court records.

After being interviewed by investigators on November 16, court records state she admitted to using a lighter to set clothes on fire and admitted in two text messages with staff that she set items on fire.

Clevenger has been charged with arson of a place of worship, a Class B felony. She could face eight to 30 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines if convicted, according to Tennessee law firm Lowery, Lowery & Cherry PLLC.