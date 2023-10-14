KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is facing multiple charges after a string of events Friday night that resulted in one person receiving a head injury in an assault and a separate car jacking in West Knoxville according to Knoxville Police.

KPD said they responded to the Abigail Apartments on Summit Circle around 8:45 p.m., where residents of one of the apartments said an unknown woman entered the apartment and, at one point, demanded money and assaulted one of the residents. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to UT Medical Center to be treated for a head injury that was sustained in the assault.

The unknown woman was later identified as Tesia Taylor, 26, of Knoxville, police said.

After the assault, Taylor allegedly left the apartment and eventually stole a Hyundai Genesis from the parking lot of the apartment complex, according to Knoxville Police. The keys to the vehicle were left inside of it.

After leaving the complex, Taylor is accused of crashing near the intersection of Kingston Pike and Leonard Rogers Street. Then, KPD said Taylor allegedly exited the crashed vehicle, entered the passenger side of another occupied vehicle and demanded that the driver get out of the car.

The driver complied and was uninjured in the incident.

Driving away in the carjacked vehicle, KPD said Taylor then collided with a Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Kingston Pike and Montvue Road. The Tahoe flipped onto it’s top as a result of the crash, however, the single occupant of the vehicle only received minor injuries.

Knoxville Police said Taylor was taken into custody at the scene of the crash on Kingston Pike at Montvue Road.

Taylor was charged with aggravated assault, carjacking, criminal trespassing, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, motor vehicle theft and vandalism, and additional charges are possibly pending.