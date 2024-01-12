KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is facing 16 years in prison after she was found guilty of murder after shooting a passenger in her ex-boyfriend’s car.

Kyeisha Dalton, 23, was convicted of Second Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment in November 2023. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison without the possibility of parole on Jan. 12.

During Dalton’s trial, Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Hill and Danielle Jones explained on July 18, Dalton was in an argument with her ex-boyfriend that became physical. The man reportedly ripped off Dalton’s wig and took her phone before driving away.

The DA’s office said Dalton then followed him in her vehicle and boxed him in, causing him to exit his vehicle. Dalton tried to hit him with her car, then fired a handgun into the rear passenger seat of his vehicle, killing Tianja Duff, who was in the backseat.

Duff arrived in a personal vehicle at UT Medical Center around 8 p.m. on July 18. She died while being treated by hospital personnel, police said.

“This is another unfortunate case where an argument quickly escalated to gun violence, and in this case, the person who paid the ultimate price wasn’t even part of the argument,” said DA Allen.