KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Angelic Ministries has announced their fundraising efforts for a new building on their new campus in the Karns area.

Angelic Ministries helps over 5,000 families a year with essential needs and re-entry counseling for formerly incarcerated men according to the ministry. In addition, they provide services for homeless and those who are in need throughout Knoxville and East Tennessee.

“We teach our men to take steps to reach goals and to realize dreams.” Executive Director, Tony Earl said. “I once heard, in order to change everything, one must be willing to change the one thing they

can readily change and that is you.”

“No person should be defined by one wrong moment or decision.” Board Chair Brad House added. “Zion Men’s Ranch gives the men in our program an opportunity to redefine themselves.”

The ministry recently closed on the purchase of the former Zion Children’s home in Karns, and their fundraising efforts are planned to expand the existing facilities. The fundraiser goal of $300,000 would allow the work to be completed without any debt, according to the ministry.

A fundraising event, “Marching to Zion,” is planned for 6:30 p.m. on August 18, at the Jackson Terminal in Knoxville. Congressman Tim Burchett and Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs are scheduled to attend along with several judges from the Knox County Courts, who are instrumental in the reentry of former offenders into society.

“God takes our messes and turns them into messages of His Love, provision and grace. The Zion Men’s Ranch building is a lot like anyone who has been made perfect and over time has been damaged, run down. The provision and generosity of others serves to restore the man and make him new” House said.