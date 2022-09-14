KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After years of planning, the Gateway Recovery Community Center is opening and to mark the event Metro Drug Coalition is holding an open house.

The open house will be on September 22 and the next day on Sept. 23, Phase 1 of The Gateway will begin offering recovery support services. The center will offer additional support and ongoing recovery to those going from addiction treatment to the community or who are seeking recovery. Phase 1 will offer those in all stages of recovery opportunities including recovery coaching, art and music therapy and unique meetings such as mindfulness.

“We are excited about the opportunity this space will provide in assisting both individuals and families who have been affected by substance misuse,” said Metro Drug Coalition Executive Director Karen Pershing. “The Gateway will provide hope and healing in a safe, supportive environment.”

According to the National Institutes of Drug Abuse, research shows that someone needs at least 90 days of treatment, but most get less than 30. Metro Drug hopes that by keeping people from isolating during the early stages of recovery, they can strengthen their skills and reduce potential relapses.

The open house will be at 530 West 5th Avenue on Sept 22. At noon, Mayor Jacobs and Mayor Kincannon will make a brief presentation. Guests will also be able to tour the facility and enjoy light refreshments. Due to limited parking at the Gateway, attendees are invited to carpool and additional parking is available at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 544 N. Broadway.

The Gateway was first announced in October 2019 and construction began in August 2021. Metro Drug Coalition hopes the center can provide a much-needed resource especially as overdoses rise in Knox County. As of August 11, the Knox County Attorney General’s office reported 291 suspected overdose deaths. To find out more about the Gateway, click here.