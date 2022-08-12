KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Irish Fest on the Hill returns for its 12th year this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The annual celebration is put on downtown by the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

They’re celebrating their Irish heritage by pulling out all the stops. The festival features live Irish music, Irish food and beer, Irish dancers, Irish desserts, a silent auction and tours of the historic Church of the Immaculate Conception.

“It is a celebration of our Irish immigrants who built our church, its 167-year-old church. There will be historic tours as well as a mass from 5 to 6. We have Irish foods, Irish deserts, Irish music from several different bands,” said Cindy Mclaughlin with the festivals planning committee.

Irish Fest is Saturday, August 13 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Knoxville off of West Vine.

Tickets are 10 dollars for adults and children under 12 get in for free. Pets are also welcome.