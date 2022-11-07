KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville‘s 97th Veterans Day Parade is set to step off on Friday, Nov. 11 in downtown.

A child waves a U.S. flag at the 2021 Knoxville Veterans Day Parade. (FILE Photo: WATE)

The parade is organized by the American Legion Post 2 with support from the City of Knoxville. The event steps off at 10:40 a.m. near the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum on Howard Baker Jr. Avenue.

The parade will march from Hill Avenue, then will proceed to Gay Street and will turn north to Magnolia Avenue.

According to American Legion Post 2, the date holds significance because Nov. 11, 1918 signaled the surrender of Germany to the Allied forces. Each subsequent November, Veterans and Civilians alike have celebrated this day. This event was initially called Armistice Day and was changed to Veteran’s Day in 1954.

“With the end of the First World War, many veterans returned to Knoxville and welcomed with festivals and food in Market Square,” states American Legion Post 2 on its site. “In continuing the tradition to honor and celebrate veterans of the United States of America, the American Legion Post 2 has been organizing the Veteran’s Day parade for 97 years. This year is the 97th such event.”