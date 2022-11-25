KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon.

KPD said that the original call came in around 2:30 p.m., for the shooting that happened on the 1100 block of Delaware Avenue.

A male victim was found on the scene and he was reportedly shot by an unknown suspect. according to police. He was taken to a hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

KPD said that the investigation is ongoing at this time, but anyone with information is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.