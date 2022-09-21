KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Around 10:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of Kenner Avenue. The address given by police appears to be an apartment complex across the street from a Boys & Girls Club.

Police found an 18-year-old man who had been shot near the playground. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries, but police say they are not expecting these injuries to be life-threatening.

Officers found a loaded handgun as well as several spent shell casings near the victim. Police also say that multiple apartments in the complex were damaged by the gunfire.

The shooting is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

