KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is warning drivers not to leave their vehicles running unattended after seven cars have been stolen.

On Tuesday, KPD shared a tweet to remind drivers to shut off their cars any time they are left unoccupied especially as the weather cools down. Seven cars that were left running were stolen last week, KPD said.

“It only takes seconds for somebody to steal a car that is left running. Lock your car and shut off the engine every time!” The tweet from KPD read.

They included a graphic in the tweet with exact instructions: “Never leave your car unlocked and running while unattended. Shut off your engine, take your keys and lock your car every time you leave it unattended for any amount of time.”

The City of Knoxville also retweeted the original post from KPD.

Auto thefts are investigated by the KPD Property Crimes Unit, which also covers forgery and fraud, pawn shops, burglary and larceny and vandalism.