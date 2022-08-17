KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel announced Wednesday the development of the Use of Force Review Board during the Austin-East shooting internal investigation press conference.

Noel planned to establish the Use of Force Review Board when he became police chief. He added that the review board is meant to conduct an in-depth after-action review of in-custody deaths, cases where deadly force is used and all other serious uses of force from the standpoint of training, tactics, policy and overall agency improvement.

“I had full intentions of coming here as the new chief and putting this use of force review board in place,” he said. “No matter what occurred in the past, this is a best practice.”

The review board will be run by Assistant Chief Mark Fortner and the KPD staff. According to Noel, the use of force is reviewed by supervisors for potential policy violations. The board will not replace the process or the role of the police advisory and review committee to determine the disciplinary action in cases when policy violations do happen.

KPD will look into three perspectives on the Use of Force Review Board:

Improve police, training or tactics at an individual level, officer level and department.

See if individual officers need to be trained or if the department needs to be retrained.

Look into the incidents from beginning to end to see where improvement is needed.

“Now, I just want to be clear, this is not a disciplinary process,” Noel said. “This sits outside of the disciplinary process to see what we can learn from these events and improve and grow as an organization.”

KPD will also review in-custody deaths and instances where deadly force is used. The board will also review serious uses of force, including firearm discharges resulting in serious physical injuries or hospitalization and K-9 bites.

The board will also review any use of force as requested by a member of the Command Staff, the Chief of Police or the Internal Affairs Unit.

“I am committed and our organization is committed to continual improvement, and this Board is part of that commitment,” Noel said. “By taking a holistic look at these cases, we can reduce their frequency while also identifying and addressing gaps in training and policy. It’s a win-win for our organization and the community.”