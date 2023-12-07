KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit has launched an investigation into the death of a nurse that occurred in September.

On December 6, KPD detectives were officially notified by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center that the death of Janice Allison, 61, of Knoxville had been classified as a homicide.

On September 23, 2023, police said that a patient pushed Allison down while working at East Tennessee Behavioral Health on Old Weisgarber Road. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

On October 25, 2023, she died as a result of medical complications from injuries sustained in the September incident according to KPD.

Larry Larsen, the Outside Communications Advisor for East Tennessee Behavioral Health, released a statement expressing condolences to the family of Allison.

“Jan was a wonderful friend, colleague, and member of our East Tennessee Behavioral Health team who worked tirelessly to assist our patients. She will be greatly missed. Because East Tennessee Behavioral Health places the utmost importance on the safety and privacy of our patients and employees; we cannot comment further.” Larry Larsen, the Outside Communications Advisor for East Tennessee Behavioral Health

The Homicide Unit officially opened the investigation based on the Medical Examiner’s determination of the cause of death. The Homicide Unit will continue to collaborate with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

No charges have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.