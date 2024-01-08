KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a man reportedly fell and died next to the State Street parking garage.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, KPD officers responded to the sidewalk on Union Avenue next to the State Street garage, where a man had fallen from an undetermined height. Officers believe he fell from somewhere on the State Street garage. However, the height is still undetermined.

The man was taken to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, KPD believes the death was the result of a tragic accident, and no foul play was involved. The investigation remains ongoing.