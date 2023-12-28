KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department shared that there were no fatal crashes in the city from December 22 through Christmas. Over the holiday weekend, KPD officers carried out high-visibility traffic enforcement operations, and the traffic statistics from this period have been shared by the department.

Overall, there were 28 crash investigations in the City of Knoxville from 4 p.m. on Dec. 22 to Dec. 25. Fortunately, there were no fatal crashes reported, but there were nine crashes with injuries. KPD officers also issued 218 warning citations and 33 speeding citations. KPD added that three people were also arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

Finally, officers were able to assist 38 motorists in need according to the traffic statistics.

In a social media post, the KPD praised its officers for their hard work and dedication to keeping the roads safe over the Christmas holiday.

This comes as Knoxville has seen a rise in traffic fatalities. According to the TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOS), there have been 60 fatal crashes in the city so far in 2023. In 2022, there were only 40.