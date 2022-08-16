KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person near the wood line next to the interstate. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for identification and further examination, according to KPD.

KPD believes there was no foul play involved. The investigation is ongoing.