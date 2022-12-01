KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has signed a new agreement with the City of Knoxville Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC). It will enhance PARC’s role and involvement within the city and the police department.

This is the first operating agreement between the two entities in PARC’s 24-year history. It was signed by Police Chief Paul Noel and PARC Director Tiffany Davidson after several months of talks. The agreement formalizes the process for complaints to be submitted to PARC, gives PARC opportunities to observe pre-disciplinary hearings, and establishes regular meetings between Knoxville’s police chief and the PARC director.

“The relationship between KPD and PARC has been effective so far,” said PARC Director Tiffany Davidson. “However, we felt it was necessary to clearly define each of our roles and the expectations that we have for one another. This written agreement provides the infrastructure needed to help ensure our work continues to be effective for the people of Knoxville for decades to come.”

“We take pride in being an organization that not only values transparency and accountability, but welcomes it,” said Chief Noel. “We feel strongly that this operating agreement will improve public trust and confidence in the investigative process. I appreciate PARC Director Tiffany Davidson and her team for their efforts to make this happen.”

The new agreement can be found on KPD’s open records page. It is currently in effect.