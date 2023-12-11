KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified one of the suspects in a carjacking incident that took place on December 6 on Dandridge Avenue, involving a U.S. Postal Service worker.

KPD investigation has led them to Kemian Strawder, 18, who is believed to be linked to the armed carjacking of a USPS driver on Dandridge Ave that occurred on December 6. He has not been located.

Kemian Strawder, 18

Credit: KPD

Strawder was a juvenile when the robbery was committed, and he is now facing criminal charges, including carjacking, aggravated assault, and weapon possession. Juvenile petitions have been filed in connection to the case.

According to a press release from KPD, officers were alerted to the carjacking in the 2200 block of Dandridge Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Dec 6.

An hour later, law enforcement officials searching the vicinity discovered the USPS truck and one of the suspects in a desolate lot on Cityview Avenue. The Knoxville Police Department stated that the armed suspect fled from the officers, who subsequently lost track of him in the Chester Avenue region.

Officers discovered the suspect’s white Toyota vehicle discarded on Cityview Avenue. However, the second suspect had already left the scene when it was found. KPD indicated that the suspect may have fled into the vicinity of Walter P. Homes.

The mail carrier was unharmed during the incident.

Strawder, who is 5’9 and approximately 195 pounds, should be considered armed and dangerous. Efforts remain ongoing to locate Strawder and identify the second suspect.

Anyone with info is urged to contact easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or 865-215-7165 with information that will lead to Strawder and the remaining subject’s arrest.