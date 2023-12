KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department received a call on December 26, just after 7 a.m., regarding a car crash into Bluewater Laundromat on North Broadway.

The driver hit a curb, overcorrected, and possibly hydroplaned, causing the car to crash into the front of a building.

Fortunately, there was no structural damage to the building, only broken glass. Additionally, there were no reported injuries.