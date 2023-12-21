KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Kraken’s Cup is a tea garden and eclectic eatery set to officially open mid-January.

According to their Facebook page, the eatery will offer over 80 varieties of teas and tisanes from around the world, along with a full food menu comprising sandwiches, salads, scones, and pastries, which are ideal for quick bites or lunch breaks.

Credit: Vallie Prince

In addition to their food and drink offerings, Kraken’s Cup plans to offer classes.

Guests can stay up-to-date on upcoming events by checking their Facebook page. One class scheduled after the grand opening is “What is Tea?” – where attendees can learn the basics about the Camellia sinensis plant.

The website also advertises the eatery as a venue for hosting special events, including bridal and baby showers.

The owner, Vallie Prince, was inspired to leave her day job behind and create The Kraken’s Cup to pursue her passion for teaching the Knoxville community about tea.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening is scheduled at 10 A.M. on January 17th at 4815 North Broadway, Suite 107.

A “sneak peak” menu and reservations can be made via the Tock Reservation website or by calling 865-297-3083.