KUB crews work to repair broken power pole at Holston Drive and Meadow View Road following a crash on Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews with the Knoxville Utilities Board were working to repair a power pole early Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in northeast Knox County. The driver was uninjured in the crash, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to KUB, its Customer Service Center on Asheville Highway is among the 850 KUB-powered customers without power Wednesday morning as crews work to repair a broken pole caused by a crash at Holston Drive and Meadow View Road.

At 9:15 a.m., KUB shared that Meadow View Drive and one lane of Holston Drive would be closed for “eight hours as crews work to restore service to the area quickly and safely.”

KUB also said customers seeking in-person assistance may visit KUB’s Customer Service Center on 4428 Western Ave.

A KUB power pole sustained damage after a crash on Holston Drive at Meadow View Road. (Photo: KUB)

KPD spokesman Scott Erland says officers responded to the crash, which happened at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Erland said a Dodge Durango was traveling east on Holston Drive when it veered off the road for unknown reasons and struck a telephone pole.

The driver was not injured and was cited for not having a driver’s license in their possession.