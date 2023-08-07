KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — KUB Fiber is continuing to expand within Knoxville. Knoxville Utilities Board has connected more than 4,100 South Knoxville homes and businesses, offering another choice for internet service.

Mayor Indya Kincannon, Knoxville City Councilmember Tommy Smith, and KUB President and CEO Gabriel J. Bolas II celebrated the connection on Monday, August 7, next to 71 South, a new KUB Fiber customer.

“We were very excited to hear that KUB was providing fiber to South Knoxville. From the start, KUB provided us with high-quality customer service and reliable internet,” Matt Petro, the chef at 71 South, said. “We are very happy to be working with them for our business.”

“The people of Knoxville are ready for KUB Fiber and the speedy and reliable internet it provides, especially since fast internet access is essential for education, healthcare, and services for so many,” Mayor Kincannon said. “Here in South Knoxville, some communities have not been able to access internet at these speeds. I am so excited to know that KUB Fiber will improve lives and assist continued business development.”

Kincannon and Bolas perform a ceremonially pulling in of KUB Fiber (WATE)

Kincannon speaks at a celebration of KUB Fiber expanding to South Knoxville (WATE)

Bolas speaks at a celebration of KUB Fiber expanding to South Knoxville (WATE)

Celebration of KUB Fiber expanding to South Knoxville (WATE)

The expansion of KUB Fiber in South Knoxville includes areas east and west of Chapman Highway as far south as Young High Parkway. Homes and businesses in the communities of Vestal, Island Home, Old Sevier, Cherokee Trail, and others are eligible for service.

KUB Fiber is also available in East Knoxville neighborhoods like Parkridge and Morningside, in North Knoxville and along the Broadway corridor, in some West Knoxville service areas, and parts of in Union and Grainger counties.

“South Knoxville’s development has been underway for some time now, and as it continues to grow, we are excited to support new customers with high-speed internet, as well as TV and phone service,” Bolas said. “We look forward to building out our system so we can provide these essential services to all our electric customers.”

The service is continuing to expand with the first phase set to be completed by fall 2023. The more than $700 million dollar investment is set to take seven years to complete.