KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board announced that the company’s automated phone service provider is currently experiencing technical difficulties.
KUB’s customer service phone line 865-524-2911 is currently not operational.
If customers need to speak with a customer service representative they can reach KUB at the following numbers:
During Regular Business Hours (Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.)
General Customer Service Issues:
865-583-5437
Natural Gas Emergencies
865-583-5438
Fiber Customer Service
865-583-5439
Fiber Technical Service
865-583-5440
After Hours Utility Emergencies
Natural Gas Emergencies:
865-583-5438
Electric, Water, and Wastewater Emergencies
865-583-5441
Fiber Technical Service
865-583-5440
KUB’s online services at kub.org and on the mobile app remain available for customers to manage their accounts, make payments, report outages and other KUB-related information.