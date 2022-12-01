KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board announced that the company’s automated phone service provider is currently experiencing technical difficulties.

KUB’s customer service phone line 865-524-2911 is currently not operational.

If customers need to speak with a customer service representative they can reach KUB at the following numbers:

During Regular Business Hours (Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.)

General Customer Service Issues:

865-583-5437

Natural Gas Emergencies

865-583-5438

Fiber Customer Service

865-583-5439

Fiber Technical Service

865-583-5440

After Hours Utility Emergencies

Natural Gas Emergencies:

865-583-5438

Electric, Water, and Wastewater Emergencies

865-583-5441

Fiber Technical Service

865-583-5440

KUB’s online services at kub.org and on the mobile app remain available for customers to manage their accounts, make payments, report outages and other KUB-related information.