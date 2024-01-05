KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Trees falling on powerlines due to strong winds are a common cause of power outages. To keep this from happening, the Knoxville Utilities Board‘s Vegetation Management Program works to prevent problems before they happen.

“A lot of power outages related to the strong winds are usually because of trees falling onto those powerlines, so we typically stay proactive to prevent that from happening through our Vegetation Management Program,” said Marisa Rios with KUB. “To ensure there’s fewer of those outages related to trees clashing with the powerlines.”

Through the Vegetations Management Program, KUB prunes along approximately 1,000 miles of electric line every year to maintain excellent reliability. According to their website, it takes three to four years for KUB to inspect and prune their 5,000-plus miles of lines. To find where KUB is planning to prune, click here to find their Tree Pruning Map.

“So we’re always staying proactive having all the materials necessary, having all of our crews ready and all of our standby crews to go out. And again you know helping to make sure that we restore all the power to our customers in a timely manner,” said Rois.

The company also encourages people to keep power infrastructure in mind when planting new trees and choosing the right tree in the right place.

“Trees, you know, that are growing more than 40 feet tall should usually be planted at least 50 feet from power lines, whereas medium-sized trees that grow up to 40 feet should be at least 20 feet from power lines and so forth,” said Rios.

People should also call 811 at least three business days before they dig to have underground utilities marked for free. To learn more about the Vegetation Management Program, click here.