KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a ‘serious’ crash on I-75 in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Multiple lanes are currently closed on I-75 North, south of Emory Road.

It it unknown of how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say all lanes will be opened at 10 a.m. They are asking the public to take a detour while the investigation continues.