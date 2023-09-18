KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No injuries were reported after firefighters were called on to extinguish a large shed fire in North Knox County Monday afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire in the 2300 block of Mynatt Road around 1 p.m. Monday. A shed behind an auto garage was found fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

No injuries were reported. The auto garage was not damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A Rural Metro Fire press release said that water supply and the long distance from a fire hydrant contributed to the fire spreading rapidly under the shed.