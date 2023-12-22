KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas is only a few days away and the West Town Mall is filled with last-minute shoppers looking to find a deal and finish up those Christmas lists.

For some, they are just wrapping up their Christmas shopping, and for others, they need to get it all.

“Yes, I am a procrastinator,” said Mercedes Lewis, a last-minute shopper.

While some plan for this, others do not.

“I said at the beginning of the Christmas season that I would do it rush at the end,” said David VanDyk.

“I was not a very good online shopper this year…,” said Jeni Hanstein.

However, last-minute shoppers are well anticipated at West Town.

“The holidays are our busiest shopping time of the year, everybody is out and about especially this weekend getting those last-minute gifts,” said Kippy Price, director of marketing and business development at West Town Mall. “It’s really important to us to provide a great environment for everybody so everybody enjoys and gets everything that they need.”

The mall even provides a gift-wrapping station for those who need to get their gifts under the tree quickly, and these shoppers have some advice for those who are in the same boat.

“I think the best suggestion that I have, that I’m actually looking for, is I’m going to go get a game that everyone can play on Christmas day, that you can open up and the whole family can play a game and interact together,” said Hanstein, “so that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

“Do it a lot earlier, start at like November after Thanksgiving don’t wait until the 22 to shop,” said Timell, another last-minute shopper.

If you still need to get those last few items, the West Town Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The mall will be closed on Christmas.