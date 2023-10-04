ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement agencies across East Tennessee are offering their support to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the loss of KCSO Deputy Tucker Blakely.

Blakely was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call on Sunday night. He was transferred to UT Medical Center where he later died. Matthew Rose, the suspect, was also killed.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office offered a hand to KCSO through this difficult time.

“Sheriff Barker immediately notified Sheriff Spangler that any assistance at all that Knox County needed, Anderson County would be there,” Captain Shain Vowell, with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, said. “We will certainly do that and we’ll have a presence at any services.”

The Sevierville Police Department also lent a hand to KCSO.

“I know that Chief Manning who is my boss reached out to Sheriff Spangler and offered our collective condolences,” Deputy Chief Sam Hinson, with the Sevierville Police Department said. “Certainly when any services are announced or arrangements are made we will send a detail of folks to that.”

Not only are agencies banding together to offer their support to KCSO but Blakely’s family as well.

“Our area will band together and do whatsoever necessary to help that family and help that little boy and help his wife get through this the best we can,” Vowell said.

Another way agencies are paying their respect is by wearing a black line known as a mourning band through their badge.

“The line that signifies a death of a fellow law enforcement officer and typically the protocol is you wear it until that person is interred,” Deputy Chief Hinson said. “Once that happens, then the protocol is to remove the mourning band.”

Deputy Chief Hinson mentioned that there are stickers, sweatshirts, and shirts on the Blue Line Tennessee website honoring Deputy Tucker Blakely. All of the proceeds with then go to his family.