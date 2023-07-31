KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lawsuit filed by the mother of Mika Wheeler Clabo, who died in 2022 after drowning in the Tennessee River, claims that Knoxville Police “refused to make a single rescue attempt and inexplicably warned off private rescuers” resulting in Clabo’s death.

According to the lawsuit, in the days leading up to July 25, 2022, when Clabo fell into the water, he “had lost everything he had worked for two years: his freedom, his new car, his license and other belongings, his self-esteem, perhaps his home, and possibly worst of all, his sobriety.” This led to him being seen in Downtown Knoxville, wearing only underwear and a t-shirt. A report from KPD said the department received several calls just before 10 a.m. on July 25 reporting that a man acting erratically.

At 10:14 a.m., Clabo reportedly fell into the Tennessee River near Calhoun’s On the River. Witnesses saw him struggle to keep his head over the water as his feet and neck kept getting entangled by vines from bushes along the riverbank according to the lawsuit. Within 20 minutes, four KPD officers and two EMTs arrived on the scene.

As Clabo struggled to keep his head above water, officers encouraged him to swim and called for a rescue boat. The lawsuit claims that the officers failed to plan or make rescue efforts.

The lawsuit goes on to say that a Calhoun’s employee offered up a 20-foot long tow strap to throw out to Clabo, who was a few feet from the riverbank. The same employee also offered to get the keys to the storage area that held flotation devices, while another employee told officers he could reach Clabo as he was so close to the riverbank. However, the lawsuit claims that these employees and others were stopped from helping by the KPD officers as they were waiting on the rescue boat.

At 10:27 a.m., the lawsuit claims Clabo went underwater for good, with the rescue boat still minutes away. About two hours later, Clabo’s body was found by rescue divers near where he had fallen into the river. According to the lawsuit, he was found at the water’s edge, trapped by vines, with his head only inches below the surface. The Medical Examiner ruled that his death was an accidental drowning.

The lawsuit alleges that the four responding KPD officers, William Romanini, Joseph Mattina, Brandon Brewer, and Timothy Campbell, deprived Clabo of his “substantive due process rights and were negligent in their reaction and response to the crisis.” It also claims that the City of Knoxville and KPD Chief Paul Noel are liable as “they failed to train City officers to properly and safely handle recurring situations such as this,” where officers are sent to life-threatening emergencies where time is of the essence to prevent the loss of life.

KPD has released a statement in response to the lawsuit:

While Mika Clabo’s death was undoubtedly tragic, the KPD officers involved did not respond inappropriately and the City will vigorously defend this lawsuit. The officers immediately called from assistance for additional specialized resources, and any suggestion that they prevented reasonable or safe attempts to rescue Mr. Clabo is not supported by the facts.” Knoxville Police Department

The lawsuit was filed on July 25, 2023, exactly a year after Clabo’s death.