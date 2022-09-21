KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lawsuit filed against East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has been dropped.

The suit was originally filed on June 1 following a cybersecurity data breach at the hospital. It alleged that the breach in March lead to the personal information of more than 400,000 patients being exposed. On July 20, the plaintiffs filed a notice of voluntary dismissal, dropping the suit.

The hospital shared that the system breached contained the following types of information at the time: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers, non-resident identification numbers, other demographic information, medical information, health insurance information, credit or debit card information, financial information, billing information, other personal health information, and usernames and passwords.

The breach also led to some delays in service. One mother shared how the issue caused her daughter’s CT scan to be delayed.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has 152 beds and is one of four Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Centers in the state.