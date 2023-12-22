KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re interested in learning a new craft or hobby in the New Year, finding a class may be easier than it sounds if you live near Knoxville.

The Knoxville Art Center (KAC) offers a variety of classes that will start in the new year, including dance classes, homeschool classes, youth classes and young adult and adult classes. Some of the classes offered include:

Ballet

Jazz Dance

Belly Dancing

Pottery

Watercolor Painting

Book Binding

Cheese Making

Embroidery

Each class has a resident and non-resident fee, and many meet one day a week over several weeks. According to the KAC, online registration for all four-, six-, and eight-week classes ends a week before the class start date, and online registration for one or two-day classes ends three days before the class start date. After that, interested participants can still call and see if there is room in the class.

To see what classes are being offered and to sign up for a class visit the City of Knoxville’s website. Registering for courses can also be done by phone at 865-523-1401 or by visiting the KAC’s website.

As of December 22, some of the classes on the KAC’s schedule are listed for as far out as beginning in May, and more classes could be added to that schedule as time moves on.

The Knoxville Arts Center is located at 1127 N. Broadway in Suite B.