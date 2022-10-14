KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Legacy Parks has announced new efforts to build and improve parks and trails in Knoxville.

The group held its annual fundraiser luncheon on Friday, October 14. During the event, the nonprofit celebrated the work done over the last year, while announcing big projects for the year ahead.

Legacy Parks have officially raised enough money to start construction on the French Broad Veterans Memorial Park and is adding adaptive access to the Riverside.

“I’m pleased to say that $1.3 million has been raised this year to create the French Broad Veterans Memorial Park in east Knox County, and construction is set to begin in 2023. “This beautiful 7-acre park will provide veterans, their families and the community with a gathering place for celebration, commemoration and reflection overlooking the French Broad River and the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery,” said Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.

Plans are also in the works for a 1.5-mile trail in along a rail line in the heart of South Knoxville’s business district. “And in west Knoxville, another trail will be created at West Hills Park, said Evans. “It will be a natural surface trail will meander through the woods at this beloved community park.”

These public places are being cultivated to help people connect with others and with nature. This is a message that was brought home by keynote speaker Cheryl Strayed, author of “Wild,” a memoir that’s since been adapted into an Oscar-nominated film.

“Those experiences not only bring us pleasure we get to have recreation on them, but they also allow us to come to peace in a way that I think modern life doesn’t always allow. All throughout time people have found that they can see themselves and more deeply contemplate the questions of the day when they can go into the silence of the wild places and I think that’s really important. It’s a central, primal need that we have as humans,” said Strayed.

Legacy Parks also introduced the new “Play Every Day” initiative. The nonprofit plans to work with many community partners to enhance and add more sports fields throughout Knoxville.

“We are working with many partners including Visit Knoxville, Knox County, the City of Knoxville and national consultants to enhance our community sports fields with artificial turf. This project, championed by Phillip Fulmer, could make a big impact on year-round tourism opportunities and our region’s youth sports programs,” said Evans.

To date, Legacy Parks has raised more than $11 million, helped conserve 1,000 acres of natural space in East Tennessee and created over 50 miles of trails within Knoxville.