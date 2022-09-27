Christmas lights are already going up for 2022’s Christmas in the City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas lights are already going up along Summit Hill Drive in preparation for this year’s Christmas in the City.

The city of Knoxville shared on Monday that the lights has begun going up last week with a picture of the lights wrapping around trees.

Christmas in the City is an annual winter festival in Knoxville, where the city is decorated with lit trees and decorations for the holidays. With dozens of events and activities, some starting as soon as mid-November, it’s hard to stay a Scrooge for long.

The earliest event listed on the city’s website is the Comcast Christmas at Chilhowee, located at Chilhowee Park at the Bandstand, on Friday, November 18 from 6-9p.m., where there will be free photos with Santa, activities, hay rides to see the lights, and more.

Holidays on Ice be at Market Square will begin November 25 and continue through January 2 according to the city. There will also be the Regal Celebration of lights on Friday, November 25 from 5:15-9p.m., on Market Square, Krutch Park Extension, and Market Street.

And to close out the year, there will be New Years Eve at the Sunsphere on Saturday, December 31, starting at 8 p.m.

For more information about Christmas in the City and all the events happening, visit the city’s website.