KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lionel Richie will be visiting Knoxville with special guest Earth, Wind & Fire in 2024.

Food City Center shared the news in a press release, saying that Richie extended his Sing A Song All Night Long tour. The tour extension is produced by Live Nation and will add a 13-date run of shows on top of the sold-out 20-date run that happened in 2023.

Knoxville is the first date in the new list of stops. Richie and Earth Wind & Fire will be stopping in Knoxville on Thursday, May 23, to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Other cities on the list include Memphis, San Antonio Texas, Buffalo, New York, and Lousiville, Kentucky.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Artist presales began on Wednesday, January 17.

Richie is well known for his hits, “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” and “Dancing on the Ceiling.”