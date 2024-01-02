KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved family-owned Knoxville drugstore and restaurant that became a frequent campaign trail stop for politicians will close its doors after nearly seven decades in operation.

Owners of Long’s Drug Store announced Tuesday that the pharmacy and old-school soda fountain’s last day of operation will be Tuesday, January 16. Customer prescription records will be transferred to a CVS on January 17.

“The healthcare world has changed over these past six decades, and unfortunately, it’s very difficult for small independent pharmacies to continue to operate within this new landscape,” said Hank Peck, Owner and Head Pharmacist. “In addition to these changes, like many local businesses, the pandemic posed significant challenges for us.”

The business, located at 4604 Kingston Pike, was opened by Dr. Clarence Long in 1956. Peck’s father, Jim Peck, began working at the store in 1959. After Dr. Long’s passing in the mid-1960s, Jim and his brother Ed purchased the store.

Since then, it has remained one of Knoxville’s few family-owned and operated pharmacies. It is well known for its breakfast and lunch service as well as classic soda fountain fare like milkshakes and malts.

It became a frequent stop for politicians on the campaign trail for state and local offices.

“My father, my uncle, my sisters, my wife, my children – we’ve all enjoyed working here over the years. And many folks in the West Knoxville community grew up at this gathering place, just like me.”

“This store has been here for a long time because of the people who have supported it, and the folks who come in here are our family,” Peck said. “We are so thankful to our community for trusting us with their health and for the many wonderful friendships and memories we have made here over the years. We will miss it very much.”