KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home in the Lonsdale neighborhood of Knoxville that was the scene of two fatal overdoses and dozens of other incidents was shuttered on Monday after an investigation by county and city leaders.

Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen called the residence at 1523 Minnesota Avenue a haven for drug activity and medical emergencies, including two drug overdose deaths.

Prosecutors with Allen’s Felony Drug Unit, investigators from the Knoxville Police Department’s TN Organized Crime Unit and Drug Related Death Task Force, shut down the residence on Monday by the order of Judge Steve Sword under the state nuisance law.

KPD officers have responded to more than 80 calls for service at the residence. Detectives purchased drugs from within the residence using informants and executed a search warrant, where they discovered cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and multiple firearms. Despite the search warrant, drug dealing continued at the residence despite the search warrant, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Drug Related Death Task Force is a multi-agency investigation and prosecution team that examines overdoses that occur in this jurisdiction to combat the opiate epidemic.

The task force aims to reduce overdoses by holding drug dealers accountable when their drug trafficking leads to overdose deaths and by gathering intelligence about the opiate epidemic that member agencies and others can use to fight this ever-increasing problem. Using the state nuisance law is one way to help fight the problem.

This nuisance injunction is the sixty-third closure by the District Attorney’s Office and Knoxville Police Department in their ongoing collaboration to make neighborhoods safer from activities that affect the safety and quality of life of residents in this community.