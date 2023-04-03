KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mabry-Hazen House is one of five sites in Tennessee participating in American Battlefield Trust’s Park Day. The event draws together history buffs, community leaders and preservationists together in an effort to clean up more than 155 historic sites within the United States.

To help with clean-up efforts, Mabry-Hazen House is seeking volunteers. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 8. Activities will include mulching, removal of invasive plants, washing the historic house, planting flowers, preparing the garden beds, and general spring cleaning. Organizers add that some tools will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring rakes, pitchforks, tarps, and similar yard tools.

Water and refreshments will be provided. However, there is a limited number of free Park Day water bottles. To volunteer, meet at the parking lot of Mabry-Hazen House. In the event of severe weather, the event may be delayed or rescheduled. Organizers will provide updates on the museum’s social media.

“Whether you have 1 hour or 6 hours available to volunteer, the museum could use your help!” shared a press release about the event.

2023 marks the 27th Park Day event. Over the years, it has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities to sever their communities at historic sites across the nation. According to American Battlefield Trust, more than 450,000 cumulative hours of labor have been contributed to Park Day projects, helping keep “our nation’s heritage not only preserved but also pristine.”

To learn more about Park Day, click here. Other Tennessee sites participating in Park Day include Fort Pillow State Historic Park, Mossy Creek Battlefield at Glenmore Mansion, Parkers Crossroads Battlefield and Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center.