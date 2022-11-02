KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Area Urban League has received a donation of over a million dollars, the largest in the history of the charitable organization.

KAUL said the gift will allow the organization to “dramatically expand and enhance” the reach of its programs. The $1.5 million was donated by philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. This was the largest single donation in the group’s history.

“We are immensely grateful that MacKenzie Scott recognized the Knoxville Area Urban League’s life-changing impact on disadvantaged residents,” said Phyllis Y. Nichols, president and CEO of the Urban League. “It overjoys us to be a recipient of such a transformational gift, which will help us empower more African Americans and members of other minority groups.”

“Our board of directors and staff thank Ms. Scott for entrusting us to create long-lasting and positive change in the communities we serve with her generous gift.”

The money will be used to strengthen the group’s education, workforce, housing and entrepreneurship initiatives. The funds also will help as the new CEO Charles F. Lomax Jr. take over leadership and creates a path for the future of the nonprofit.

KAUL is one of 25 National Urban League affiliates in the United States that received a similar donation from Scott. In 2019, the author signed The Giving Pledge. According to KAUL, this is a promise made by some of the world’s richest individuals and families to dedicate their wealth to charitable causes.

“This significant investment is the latest of major milestones for the Knoxville Area Urban League, and it will not be the last” Nichols said. “We are eager to continue serving and improving our community with the blessings that have been bestowed upon us in the years ahead.”

The gift from Scott follows the group’s Equal Opportunity Awards Gala, where the $250,000 endowment for the Phyllis Y. Nichols Scholarship was announced, and the new president and CEO was introduced.