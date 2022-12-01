Dawson Miller was reported missing on Nov. 21 after he was last seen on Sept. 10 in the 3600 block of Magnolia Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Dawson Miller, 21, was reported missing by his sister after she had not heard from him since Sept. 10.

He is described as standing 6’3″, weighing 155 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the 3600 block of Magnolia Avenue wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and Adidas shoes.

If you have seen Dawson or know his whereabouts contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers said the Tennessee Valley Fair was in town at the time he was last seen and left home saying he was going to join a road crew.