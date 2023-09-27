KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a man who caused around $25,000 in damage to a Taco Bell in Knoxville.

The man went to the Taco Bell on Western Avenue on Sept. 11 around 8:30 where he said he was a DoorDash driver picking up an order, according to Crime Stoppers. Employees reportedly told him there was no order.

They said he became upset and hit the drive-thru window, causing it to break. He then went around to the front door and threw a rock at it, shattering the glass.

Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information on the man to contact them.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.