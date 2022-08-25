KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was arrested after being accused of sexual exploitation of a minor Thursday, according to Kimberly Glenn, communication director of Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Keith West reported that a Karns High School teen student was in a Snapchat group and claimed that Franklin Delano Jefferies II, 48, started sending illicit images and videos to the group.

The group has over 30 students from Karns High School according to the sheriff’s office.

Major Crimes Unit at KCSO, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the incident. The victims and the suspect, Jefferies, were identified.

After the investigation Major Crime Detectives, along with a Special Agent from the Knoxville Office of the FBI, arrested Jefferies.

He was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic.