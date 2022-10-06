KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into several fires at Knoxville cell phone tower sites.

Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville is charged with one count of arson and one count of setting fire to personal property, according to a press release from the Knoxville Fire Department.

Fire investigators have investigated nine fires at cell phone towers in the Knoxville area since June 2022, the department said.

“Through diligent work, KFD arson investigators were able to make the arrest on Wednesday afternoon on Central Avenue in North Knoxville,” said Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks in the press release.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Gonzalez also has a hold for immigration.

A method and motive for setting the fires have not been released by authorities.

If you have information regarding a fire or want to report suspicious activity, the fire department asks that you call the Arson Hotline at 865-637-1386.