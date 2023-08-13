KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted man has been arrested in Knox County after a child was taken from South Carolina, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Jacobson, 50, has been charged with felony fugitive from justice. He currently has a pending kidnapping charge.

Joseph Jacobson, 50. (Courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies responded to a call on Friday about a girl, 1, who was abducted from the Cassatt area in Kershaw County. Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said the child was taken by her non-custodial father, Jacobson, who reportedly is a registered sex offender in Illinois.

Kershaw County investigators, SLED agents and FBI agents issued an Amber Alert and searched for the child. After entering Jacobson’s vehicle in the nationwide computer system, the license plate readers picked up his location in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol found Jacobson’s vehicle at a Kroger on Emory Road in Powell. Troopers were able to take him into custody after he left the grocery store with the child.

The child has been safely returned to her mother.

“The multi-jurisdictional team work coupled with the latest technology made this infant’s timely rescue possible. As always, we are thankful to our state and federal law enforcement partners. A special thanks to Tennessee State Troopers for closing this case,” Sheriff Lee Boan said.