KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been taken into custody after investigators said he struck a law enforcement officer with a stolen car while attempting to evade arrest in Knoxville.

Quben Montgomery, 19, has been charged with theft of property, evading arrest while at risk of death or injury with a vehicle involved, aggravated assault on a first responder and possession of a handgun while being a felon.

In the arrest report, a Knoxville Police Department officer said he noticed a vehicle entering the parking lot of Pinnacle Park Apartments on March 14 that fit the description of a stolen Ford Fusion. The Ford was reported to have been in multiple pursuits with the police.

The officer wrote that he turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights and parked in front of the driver’s vehicle.

Then the officer pulled out his handgun and gave verbal commands for the driver to exit the Ford, according to the arrest report.

The officer claims Montgomery “reversed the vehicle and backed over the curb then placed the vehicle in drive.” The officer attempted to move out of the way but was hit on his left knee and landed on the hood of the vehicle.

Montgomery allegedly continued to accelerate and hit the back left bumper of the officer’s cruiser. He exited the parking lot and merged onto James White Parkway to I-40 East.

The officer said that’s when he lost visual of Montgomery’s vehicle. Court records show that Montgomery was booked into Knox County Jail on Tuesday. He is set to appear in court on Thursday, March 23.