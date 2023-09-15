KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect has been arrested and charged after a shooting that occurred Sept. 2 in the Montgomery Village area, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD announced on Friday that members of KPD’s Community Engagement Response Team arrested 43-year-old Dexter McMillan on Thursday night at an apartment in the 4000 block of Peaks Landing Way. McMillan was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to go armed.

The charges against McMillan stem from a shooting that happened in Montgomery Village, in the 1500 block of Daylily Drive, on Sept. 2, 2023. KPD said a 39-year-old woman was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following the incident, which happened sometime around 10:20 p.m.

KPD also shared that through continued investigation led by its Homicide Unit detectives, McMillan was identified as the suspect from the shooting.