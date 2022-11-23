KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing over 20 charges of sex crimes against a minor.

Anthony Roy Bennett, 32, of Knoxville is facing 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The grand jury indictment alleges that Bennett knowingly distributed images of a minor engaged in sexual activities.

Anthony Roy Bennett

According to the indictment, these acts took place on or between July 19 and 25 of 2022. The indictment did not state if the images were of one or multiple minors.

In the indictment, each count listed one image. Under Tennessee Code Law, this would be a class C felony, but if there were more than 25 images, it would become a class B felony.

A spokesperson with Knox County Schools confirmed that Bennett is a former KCS employee, however, his employment was terminated earlier this month prior to his arrest.