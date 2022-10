KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was charged after police say he hit a Knoxville Police Department cruiser on I-40 East early morning Sunday.

Raul Gonzalez, 39, was charged with DUI, and other charges, after crashing into an unoccupied police cruiser on I-40 near Lovell Road around 1 a.m., according to KPD.

KPD said an officer and the Knoxville Fire Department were working on an unrelated crash during the incident.

There were no reports of injuries.